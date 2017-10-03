CalderaInnovative and chance-taking jazz-fusion outfits of the late 70s
Caldera
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5097a699-8671-47df-9684-80b12a799659
Caldera Biography (Wikipedia)
Caldera was an American band, that combined jazz, funk and rock with a wide variety of Latin music. 1970s fusion explorers like Return to Forever and Weather Report influenced Caldera, but its members were also influenced by everything from Earth, Wind & Fire's soul/funk to Afro-Cuban salsa, Brazilian samba and Andean/Peruvian music.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Caldera Tracks
Sort by
Tui nati vulnerati
Caldera
Tui nati vulnerati
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tui nati vulnerati
Last played on
The Eight
Caldera
The Eight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Eight
Last played on
Don't Ask Me Why
Caldera
Don't Ask Me Why
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Ask Me Why
Last played on
To Feel
Caldera
To Feel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
To Feel
Last played on
Sky Islands
Caldera
Sky Islands
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sky Islands
Last played on
Playlists featuring Caldera
Caldera Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist