Cathal HaydenBorn 13 July 1963
Cathal Hayden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1963-07-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/50949ee6-6b96-4e6f-8f4e-08570018f806
Cathal Hayden Biography (Wikipedia)
Cathal Sean Hayden is a Northern Irish fiddle and banjo player of note. He was born on 13 July 1963, in the village of the Rock, County Tyrone, outside Pomeroy, an area immersed in traditional music.
The third in the family of eight, he was born into a deep musical background. His father played the banjo and fiddle, and his mother was a pianist, while both grandfathers were fiddle players. Hayden has been All-Ireland Champion on both banjo and fiddle. He is a member of the group Four Men and a Dog whose first album, Barking Mad won the Folk Roots best new album award in 1991.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cathal Hayden Tracks
Sort by
Devaney's Goat / The Green Fields Of Rossbeigh / The Dairymaid
Máirtín O’Connor
Devaney's Goat / The Green Fields Of Rossbeigh / The Dairymaid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Devaney's Goat / The Green Fields Of Rossbeigh / The Dairymaid
Last played on
Funky Jigs
Cathal Hayden
Funky Jigs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Funky Jigs
Last played on
Funky Jigs
performer: Cathal Hayden
Funky Jigs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Funky Jigs
Performer
Last played on
Gortavale Rock
Cathal Hayden
Gortavale Rock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gortavale Rock
Last played on
DEVANEY'S GOAT - THE GREEN FIELDS OF ROSSBEIGH - THE DAIRYMAID PLUS JOHNNY MCDONAGH - BODHRAN
Brendan Larrissey
DEVANEY'S GOAT - THE GREEN FIELDS OF ROSSBEIGH - THE DAIRYMAID PLUS JOHNNY MCDONAGH - BODHRAN
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Donegal Tinker / The Dublin Reel
Cathal Hayden
The Donegal Tinker / The Dublin Reel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Donegal Tinker / The Dublin Reel
Last played on
The Funky Jigs
Cathal Hayden
The Funky Jigs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Funky Jigs
Last played on
The Donegal Tinker / The Dublin Reel
Arty McGlynn
The Donegal Tinker / The Dublin Reel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Donegal Tinker / The Dublin Reel
Last played on
Cathal Hayden Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist