Phil PhillipsUS singer and songwriter, author of "Sea of Love". Born 14 March 1926
Phil Phillips
Phil Phillips Biography (Wikipedia)
Phil Phillips (born Philip Baptiste, March 14, 1926) is an American singer and songwriter, best known for his 1959 song, "Sea of Love".
