Jeroen van VeenDutch pianist. Born 2 May 1969
Jeroen van Veen
Jeroen van Veen (born 2 May 1969 in Herwen en Aerdt, Gelderland) is a Dutch classical pianist and composer.
November
Dennis Johnson
Last played on
Pari intervallo (arr. for 2 pianos)
Arvo Pärt
Last played on
Etude 9 in F minor
Philip Glass
Last played on
Fur Alina
Arvo Pärt
Last played on
Notation in E (part) (feat. Jeroen van Veen)
Simeon ten Holt
Last played on
Echo (Klaas de Vries)
Jeroen van Veen
Last played on
