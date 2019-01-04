Marc Minkowski
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02gj7kc.jpg
1962-10-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/508fe3dc-3664-4875-b2e7-7c9ef6f3cfad
Marc Minkowski Biography (Wikipedia)
Marc Minkowski (born 4 October 1962) is a French conductor of classical music, especially known for his interpretations of French Baroque works. His mother, Mary Anne (Wade), is American, and his father was Alexandre Minkowski, a Polish-French professor of pediatrics and one of the founders of neonatology. Marc Minkowski is a Chevalier du Mérite.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marc Minkowski Performances & Interviews
Marc Minkowski Tracks
Sort by
Symphony No 101 in D major, 'Clock' (2nd mvt)
Joseph Haydn
Symphony No 101 in D major, 'Clock' (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Symphony No 101 in D major, 'Clock' (2nd mvt)
Last played on
L'Arlésienne Suite No 2
Georges Bizet
L'Arlésienne Suite No 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt70.jpglink
L'Arlésienne Suite No 2
Last played on
Ballet of the Snowflakes
Jacques Offenbach
Ballet of the Snowflakes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxl3.jpglink
Ballet of the Snowflakes
Orchestra
Last played on
Concerto Grosso in B flat major, Op 3 No 1
George Frideric Handel
Concerto Grosso in B flat major, Op 3 No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Concerto Grosso in B flat major, Op 3 No 1
Last played on
Ballet music from Idomeneo
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Ballet music from Idomeneo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Ballet music from Idomeneo
Last played on
Symphony No 99 in E flat major (3rd mvt)
Joseph Haydn
Symphony No 99 in E flat major (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Symphony No 99 in E flat major (3rd mvt)
Orchestra
Last played on
Symphony No 103 in E flat major, 'Drum Roll' (2nd mvt)
Joseph Haydn
Symphony No 103 in E flat major, 'Drum Roll' (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Symphony No 103 in E flat major, 'Drum Roll' (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Symphony no. 99 in E flat major, H. I:99: I. Adagio - Vivace
Joseph Haydn
Symphony no. 99 in E flat major, H. I:99: I. Adagio - Vivace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Symphony no. 99 in E flat major, H. I:99: I. Adagio - Vivace
Orchestra
Last played on
Armide: Overture
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Armide: Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025zc30.jpglink
Armide: Overture
Last played on
Act 2 No 10 Déclaration: Dites lui qu'on l'a remarqué
Jacques Offenbach
Act 2 No 10 Déclaration: Dites lui qu'on l'a remarqué
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxl3.jpglink
Act 2 No 10 Déclaration: Dites lui qu'on l'a remarqué
Orchestra
Last played on
L' Inganno Felice: Scene 8 (extract)
Gioachino Rossini
L' Inganno Felice: Scene 8 (extract)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
L' Inganno Felice: Scene 8 (extract)
Last played on
Ah! Dans ce bois (Orphée et Eurydice)
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Ah! Dans ce bois (Orphée et Eurydice)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025zc30.jpglink
Ah! Dans ce bois (Orphée et Eurydice)
Last played on
The Flying Dutchman (Overture)
Richard Wagner
The Flying Dutchman (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
The Flying Dutchman (Overture)
Last played on
Chaconne (Dardanus - suite)
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Chaconne (Dardanus - suite)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Chaconne (Dardanus - suite)
Last played on
Iphigénie en Tauride: Accompagnato & Aria (after Gigue from Partita BWV 825)
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Iphigénie en Tauride: Accompagnato & Aria (after Gigue from Partita BWV 825)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025zc30.jpglink
Iphigénie en Tauride: Accompagnato & Aria (after Gigue from Partita BWV 825)
Last played on
Symphony No 101 in D major, 'Clock' (2nd mvt)
Joseph Haydn
Symphony No 101 in D major, 'Clock' (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Symphony No 101 in D major, 'Clock' (2nd mvt)
Orchestra
Last played on
Symphony No 95 in C minor (4th mvt)
Joseph Haydn
Symphony No 95 in C minor (4th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Symphony No 95 in C minor (4th mvt)
Last played on
Sonate en symphonie in B flat major, Op 3 No 3
Jean-Joseph de Mondonville
Sonate en symphonie in B flat major, Op 3 No 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj7kc.jpglink
Sonate en symphonie in B flat major, Op 3 No 3
Last played on
Te Deum, H.146
Marc‐Antoine Charpentier
Te Deum, H.146
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024m0vc.jpglink
Te Deum, H.146
Last played on
Così fan tutte, K 588 (Act 2)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Così fan tutte, K 588 (Act 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Così fan tutte, K 588 (Act 2)
Last played on
Così fan tutte, K 588 (Act 1)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Così fan tutte, K 588 (Act 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Così fan tutte, K 588 (Act 1)
Last played on
Les caractères de la danse
Jean‐Féry Rebel
Les caractères de la danse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br16t.jpglink
Les caractères de la danse
Last played on
L'Arlésienne Suite No 1 (Carillon)
Georges Bizet
L'Arlésienne Suite No 1 (Carillon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt70.jpglink
L'Arlésienne Suite No 1 (Carillon)
Orchestra
Last played on
Concerto Grosso in G major, Op 3 No 3
George Frideric Handel
Concerto Grosso in G major, Op 3 No 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Concerto Grosso in G major, Op 3 No 3
Last played on
La Caravane du Caire (opera-ballet in three acts): Act 3
André Grétry
La Caravane du Caire (opera-ballet in three acts): Act 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj7kc.jpglink
La Caravane du Caire (opera-ballet in three acts): Act 3
Librettist
Choir
Ensemble
La Caravane du Caire (opera-ballet in three acts): Act 2
André Grétry
La Caravane du Caire (opera-ballet in three acts): Act 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj7kc.jpglink
La Caravane du Caire (opera-ballet in three acts): Act 2
Librettist
Choir
Ensemble
La Caravane du Caire (opera-ballet in three acts): Act 1
André Grétry
La Caravane du Caire (opera-ballet in three acts): Act 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05c99gw.jpglink
La Caravane du Caire (opera-ballet in three acts): Act 1
Librettist
Choir
Ensemble
Danse des Sauvages (Les Indes galantes)
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Danse des Sauvages (Les Indes galantes)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Danse des Sauvages (Les Indes galantes)
Last played on
Dardanus - Prelude et Air 'Lieux Funestes'
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Dardanus - Prelude et Air 'Lieux Funestes'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Dardanus - Prelude et Air 'Lieux Funestes'
Last played on
Harold in Italy
Hector Berlioz
Harold in Italy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfd6.jpglink
Harold in Italy
Orchestra
Last played on
Water music - suite in D major HWV.349
George Frideric Handel
Water music - suite in D major HWV.349
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Water music - suite in D major HWV.349
Last played on
Cantata No.170 "Vergnugte Ruh', beliebte Seelenlust" (BWV.170)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata No.170 "Vergnugte Ruh', beliebte Seelenlust" (BWV.170)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Cantata No.170 "Vergnugte Ruh', beliebte Seelenlust" (BWV.170)
Last played on
Dardanus (Tambourins 1 and 2)
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Dardanus (Tambourins 1 and 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Dardanus (Tambourins 1 and 2)
Last played on
Les Boréades - Act 4, Sc 4, Entrée de Polymnie
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Les Boréades - Act 4, Sc 4, Entrée de Polymnie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Les Boréades - Act 4, Sc 4, Entrée de Polymnie
Last played on
Two arias from the opera 'Ariodante'
George Frideric Handel
Two arias from the opera 'Ariodante'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Two arias from the opera 'Ariodante'
Last played on
Les fées du Rhin (Grand valse)
Jacques Offenbach
Les fées du Rhin (Grand valse)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxl3.jpglink
Les fées du Rhin (Grand valse)
Last played on
Concerto Grosso in D major, Op 3 No 6
George Frideric Handel
Concerto Grosso in D major, Op 3 No 6
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Concerto Grosso in D major, Op 3 No 6
Last played on
Symphony No 104 in D major, 'London' (4th mvt)
Joseph Haydn
Symphony No 104 in D major, 'London' (4th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Symphony No 104 in D major, 'London' (4th mvt)
Last played on
Water music - suite in G major HWV.350
George Frideric Handel
Water music - suite in G major HWV.350
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Water music - suite in G major HWV.350
Last played on
Symphony No 104 in D major, 'London' (1st mvt)
Joseph Haydn
Symphony No 104 in D major, 'London' (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Symphony No 104 in D major, 'London' (1st mvt)
Last played on
L'Arlesienne Suite No 2: Farandole
Georges Bizet
L'Arlesienne Suite No 2: Farandole
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt70.jpglink
L'Arlesienne Suite No 2: Farandole
Last played on
Playlists featuring Marc Minkowski
Past BBC Events
Proms 2016: Prom 7
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5bhn3
Royal Albert Hall
2016-07-20T09:21:58
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mx11z.jpg
20
Jul
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 7
Royal Albert Hall
BBC SO 2014-15 Season: Schubert and Mahler
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4j8q9
Barbican, London
2014-11-28T09:21:58
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p024vc98.jpg
28
Nov
2014
BBC SO 2014-15 Season: Schubert and Mahler
19:30
Barbican, London
BBC SO 2013-14 Season: Poulenc's Figure humaine and Concerto for Two Pianos
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ef2hzc
Barbican, London
2013-10-26T09:21:58
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01qg1q9.jpg
26
Oct
2013
BBC SO 2013-14 Season: Poulenc's Figure humaine and Concerto for Two Pianos
18:30
Barbican, London
Proms 2007: Prom 22
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5r8gw
Royal Albert Hall
2007-07-29T09:21:58
29
Jul
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2003: Prom 70
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5bv2m
Royal Albert Hall
2003-09-10T09:21:58
10
Sep
2003
Proms 2003: Prom 70
Royal Albert Hall
Marc Minkowski Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist