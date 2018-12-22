Joshua Ryan "Jake" Owen (born August 28, 1981) is an American country music singer and songwriter. Signed to RCA Nashville in 2006, he released his debut studio album, Startin' with Me, that year. This album produced three singles, all of which reached top 20 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart: his debut single "Yee Haw", "Startin' with Me", and "Something About a Woman". His second studio album, 2009's Easy Does It, accounted for three more singles: "Don't Think I Can't Love You", "Eight Second Ride", and "Tell Me". In September 2011, Owen achieved his first number one hit on the country charts with the title track to his third studio album Barefoot Blue Jean Night, as did with "Alone with You", "The One That Got Away", and "Anywhere with You". His fourth studio album, Days of Gold, produced two singles with its title track, which broke the top 20 in 2014, and the number one single "Beachin'".

Owen has also toured as an opening act for several other country artists, including Kenny Chesney, Brad Paisley, Little Big Town, Sugarland, Keith Urban, and Jason Aldean.