Miles GoldingBorn 1951
Miles Golding
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1951
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/508dc067-d6cb-4e64-88f1-d96d1802b00c
Miles Golding Biography (Wikipedia)
Miles Golding (born in Sydney in 1951) is a classical violinist, and an original member of Split Enz. Golding left the band in 1973 (before the recording of the debut album Mental Notes) to pursue further training in London.
Golding has played a variety of London in the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, BBC Symphony Orchestra, City of London Sinfonia, Academy of St Martin-in-the-Fields, Philomusica, the London Sinfonietta, Kent Opera, and the Orchestra of St John's Smith Square.
After a reunion with Tim Finn, Golding travelled to New Zealand in 2007 and 2008 to play violin on Finn's album The Conversation, due for release in November 2008.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Miles Golding Tracks
Sort by
Concerto for 4 [Unaccompanied] violins in G (TWV40 201)
Georg Philipp Telemann
Concerto for 4 [Unaccompanied] violins in G (TWV40 201)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxkk.jpglink
Concerto for 4 [Unaccompanied] violins in G (TWV40 201)
Last played on
Back to artist