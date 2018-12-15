Adrianna Freeman
Adrianna Freeman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/508a278f-8659-415b-a675-c5075244c830
Adrianna Freeman Biography (Wikipedia)
Adrianna Freeman is an American singer-songwriter who specializes in country music and Americana. She recorded her first album, Either You Do or You Don't, in 2012.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Adrianna Freeman Tracks
Sort by
Just a Girl
Adrianna Freeman
Just a Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just a Girl
Last played on
No More
Adrianna Freeman
No More
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No More
Last played on
Either You do or You Don't
Adrianna Freeman
Either You do or You Don't
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Wounds
Adrianna Freeman
Old Wounds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Wounds
Last played on
Adrianna Freeman Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist