Richard CampbellViol Player. Born 21 February 1956. Died 8 March 2011
Richard Campbell
1956-02-21
Richard Campbell Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard John Campbell (21 February 1956 – 8 March 2011) was an English classical musician, best known as a founder member of the early music ensemble Fretwork and for his newer association with the Feinstein Ensemble, specialising in historically accurate performance of 18th-century music.
Richard Campbell Tracks
If music be the food of love
Henry Purcell
