DervishIrish traditional/folk group. Formed 1989
Dervish
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1989
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5084f6bf-c817-4ad2-950b-8caf8677fa0b
Dervish Biography (Wikipedia)
Dervish is an Irish traditional music group from County Sligo, Ireland which has been described by BBC Radio 3 as "an icon of Irish music". They were formed in 1989 by Liam Kelly, Shane Mitchell, Martin McGinley, Brian McDonagh, and Michael Holmes and have been fronted by singer Cathy Jordan since 1991. They represented Ireland in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2007, singing a song written by John Waters and Tommy Moran, finishing in last place.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dervish Tracks
Sort by
Shanagolden
Dervish
Shanagolden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shanagolden
Last played on
Apples in Winter
Dervish
Apples in Winter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Apples in Winter
Last played on
Erin Gra Mo Chroi
Dervish
Erin Gra Mo Chroi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Erin Gra Mo Chroi
Last played on
The Banks Of The Clyde
Dervish
The Banks Of The Clyde
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Banks Of The Clyde
Last played on
Heading Home
Dervish
Heading Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heading Home
Last played on
Snoring Biddy
Dervish
Snoring Biddy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Snoring Biddy
Last played on
Miss Johnstone's Mazurka / Miss Johnstone's Reel / Jim Coleman's.....
Dervish
Miss Johnstone's Mazurka / Miss Johnstone's Reel / Jim Coleman's.....
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Mooncoin Reel / Unknown / The Corner House Reel
Dervish
The Mooncoin Reel / Unknown / The Corner House Reel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves
Dervish
Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves
Last played on
The Lover's Token
Dervish
The Lover's Token
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lover's Token
Last played on
Baba Chonraoi
Dervish
Baba Chonraoi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baba Chonraoi
Last played on
The Rolling Wave
Dervish
The Rolling Wave
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Rolling Wave
Last played on
Killavil Jigs
Dervish
Killavil Jigs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Killavil Jigs
Last played on
Trip To Sligo
Dervish
Trip To Sligo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trip To Sligo
Last played on
Sean Bhain
Dervish
Sean Bhain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sean Bhain
Last played on
Ar Eirinn Ni Neosfainn Ce Hi
Dervish
Ar Eirinn Ni Neosfainn Ce Hi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Jolly Tinker
Dervish
The Jolly Tinker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Jolly Tinker
Last played on
The Green Fields of Miltown
Dervish
The Green Fields of Miltown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Green Fields of Miltown
Last played on
Jig Songs
Dervish
Jig Songs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jig Songs
Last played on
Bealtaine Set
Dervish
Bealtaine Set
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bealtaine Set
Last played on
Josefin's Waltz
Dervish
Josefin's Waltz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Josefin's Waltz
Last played on
The Man in the Bog/Drummond Castle/Milky Way/The Green Gowned Lass
Dervish
The Man in the Bog/Drummond Castle/Milky Way/The Green Gowned Lass
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Thrush In The storm: Unknown/Paddy O'Brien's/The Thrush In The Storm
Dervish
The Thrush In The storm: Unknown/Paddy O'Brien's/The Thrush In The Storm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Courted a Wee Girl / Josefin's Waltz
Dervish
I Courted a Wee Girl / Josefin's Waltz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Courted a Wee Girl / Josefin's Waltz
Last played on
THE SHEEP IN THE BOAT/THE ROLLING WAVE
Dervish
THE SHEEP IN THE BOAT/THE ROLLING WAVE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
THE SHEEP IN THE BOAT/THE ROLLING WAVE
Last played on
Tinker Hill, Patsy Touhey's, Mary Bergin's, Johnny Watt Henry's
Dervish
Tinker Hill, Patsy Touhey's, Mary Bergin's, Johnny Watt Henry's
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Playlists featuring Dervish
Dervish Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist