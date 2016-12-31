Joshua James is an American singer-songwriter currently based out of American Fork, Utah and Lincoln, Nebraska.

His original digital release of The Sun is Always Brighter on iTunes reached #1 on the service's Folk Album list in 2007 and sold in excess of 25,000 copies by the end of 2008.[dubious – discuss] The album caught the attention of the indie folk scene, with Paste Magazine naming him one of their "Next 25 Artists You Need To Know" in their September 2008 issue. He subsequently supported John Mayer, David Gray, Ani DiFranco, Third Eye Blind, and Brett Dennen on North American tours.[citation needed]

NPR has also cited James in one of their "Song of the Day" publishings. They featured his "The New Love Song" as one of the best new songs from a previously unknown artist in a long time.[not in citation given]

James recorded his second album, entitled Build Me This, in 2009. It was released in September 2009 on Intelligent Noise/Northplatte Records.[citation needed] Paste Magazine dubbed the new work "phenomenal."[not in citation given] iTunes also dubbed Build Me This one of the "Best of 2009" Indie Spotlight Singer/Songwriter albums.[citation needed] The song "Coal War" is featured in the opening scene in the first episode of Season 4 of Sons of Anarchy and his song "Mother Marry" featured along few scenes during Season 1 finale of Mayans MC.