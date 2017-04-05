Geoff BarrowBorn 9 December 1971
Geoff Barrow
1971-12-09
Geoff Barrow Biography (Wikipedia)
Geoffrey Paul Barrow (born 9 December 1971) is an English music producer, composer, disc jockey, and is the instrumentalist for the band Portishead. Barrow is also a member of the band Beak and hip-hop supergroup Quakers, in addition to his work as a film score composer.
Portishead—formed in 1991—was named after the small town near Bristol where Barrow grew up. On his intentions in forming Portishead, he has stated, "I just wanted to make interesting music, proper songs with a proper life span and a decent place in people's record collections."
Geoff Barrow Performances & Interviews
- Geoff Barrow of Portishead pays tribute to Jaki Liebezeithttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04r08rk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04r08rk.jpg2017-01-29T21:00:00.000ZGeoff Barrow of Portishead pays tribute to Jaki Liebezeithttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04r09bm
Geoff Barrow of Portishead pays tribute to Jaki Liebezeit
- ‘As a musician it’s always good to learn’ – Geoff Barrow on working on film scoreshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03phjf7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03phjf7.jpg2016-03-25T16:40:00.000ZGeoff talks to Lauren about learning the discipline of working with a different medium.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03p25jy
‘As a musician it’s always good to learn’ – Geoff Barrow on working on film scores
- Portishead's Geoff Barrow chats with Nemonehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p025hcxz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p025hcxz.jpg2014-08-26T13:20:00.000ZNemone is joined by Portishead's Geoff Barrow to talk about the 20th anniversay of the band's hugely influential debut album Dummy.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p025hcy7
Portishead's Geoff Barrow chats with Nemone
Geoff Barrow Tracks
Sledgehammer Cracks Nut
Geoff Barrow
Sledgehammer Cracks Nut
Sledgehammer Cracks Nut
Last played on
The Phone Rings
Geoff Barrow
The Phone Rings
The Phone Rings
Last played on
Justines Theme
Geoff Barrow
Justines Theme
Justines Theme
Last played on
How Much Longer
The Pop Group
How Much Longer
How Much Longer
No Spectators
The Pop Group
No Spectators
No Spectators
Citizen Zombie
The Pop Group
Citizen Zombie
Citizen Zombie
Hacking/Cutting
Ben Salisbury
Hacking/Cutting
Hacking/Cutting
Last played on
Bunsen Burner (Ex Machina Soundtrack)
Ben Salisbury
Bunsen Burner (Ex Machina Soundtrack)
Bunsen Burner (Ex Machina Soundtrack)
Last played on
