Bruno PasquierFrench violist. Born 10 December 1943
Bruno Pasquier
1943-12-10
Bruno Pasquier Biography (Wikipedia)
Bruno Pasquier (born 10 December 1943 in Neuilly-sur-Seine), is a French violist, the son of Pierre Pasquier, also a violist.
Bruno Pasquier Tracks
Adagio and Rondo in C minor, K 617
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Adagio and Rondo in C minor, K 617
Adagio and Rondo in C minor, K 617
