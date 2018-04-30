Dennis HennigPianist. Born 28 February 1951. Died 17 January 1993
Dennis Hennig
1951-02-28
Dennis Hennig Biography (Wikipedia)
Dennis Hennig (28 February 1951 – 17 January 1993) was an Australian pianist.
Dennis Hennig Tracks
Valse for piano in E major (Op.34 No.1)
Moritz Moszkowski
Ramble on the Last Love Duet in Der Rosenkavalier
Richard Strauss
Valse Petite in D major
Teresa Carreño
Variations on 'Home, sweet home' for piano (Op.72)
Sigismond Thalberg
Serenade from "Don Giovanni" (transcr. Wilhelm Backhaus)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Man I Love (transcribed for piano by Percy Grainger)
George Gershwin
Love Walked In (transcribed for piano by Percy Grainger)
George Gershwin
Melody in F major (Op.3 No.1)
Anton Rubinstein
La Fileuse (Op.157 No.2)
Joachim Raff
