Remedy (born Ross Filler in 1972 in Staten Island, New York) is an emcee and hip-hop producer. He is known for being the first white and the first Jewish rapper to be affiliated with the Wu-Tang Clan. He owns and runs Code Red Entertainment, his label which released Cappadonna's The Struggle album. He also served as executive producer on Inspectah Deck's album Manifesto. Remedy has produced and been featured on various works for ESPN. He released a mixtape, It All Comes Down to This. He is the co-executive producer of the Wu-Tang Killa Bees: Return Of The Swarm album.