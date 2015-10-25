Brita Maret "Sofia" Jannok (born September 15, 1982) is a Sami artist, singer, songwriter and radio host. Several times, she has publicly taken a stance in social media against the establishment of mines on land used by Sami reindeer herders. Together with Mariela Idivuoma, she was hostess of the Liet-Lávlut music festival in 2006. She has also hosted the program "Mailbmi - small people great music" in Swedish Radio P2. Her music is inspired from diverse musical influences, like folk, pop, jazz and yoik. She sings mostly in Northern Sami, but also sings and writes lyrics in Swedish and English as well.

Sofia previously performed with Anna Kärrstedt in the duo "Sophia and Anna". She performed in Melodifestivalen 2009 with the song Waterloo in Sámi ("Čáhcceloo"). On June 30, 2009, she was one of the summer guest hosts on Swedish Radio P1. The day after, July 1, she participated in SVT's program from Skansen in Stockholm for the inauguration of the Swedish Presidency of the EU. At the opening meeting in the Parliament House in Stockholm on September 15, 2009, she performed "Samelands vidder".