Los Machucambos was a music band formed in Paris in 1959. The two guitar players were Rafaël Gayoso (from Spain), Milton Zapata (from Peru) and the singer was Julia Cortes (from Costa Rica) . In 1960 Zapata was replaced by Romano Zanotti (from Italy) Although the group had a long list of discography their best known hit was Pepito which became the number 1 hit in 1961.