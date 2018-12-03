Emily MaguireUK solo artist. Born 8 March 1975
Emily Maguire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqx07.jpg
1975-03-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/50757d57-4ad3-41ff-9ca9-0be2d8f6ddd1
Emily Maguire Biography (Wikipedia)
Emily Lucy Maguire (born 8 March 1975) is an independent English singer songwriter. She has released five albums to date which are distributed through Universal by Active Media. All the songs apart from one cover version are written and composed by Maguire. She has also released two books, containing a mix of poetry, prose, song lyrics and diary entries. Maguire runs her own record label Shaktu Records with her husband Christian Dunham.
Emily Maguire Tracks
Banks Of The Acheron
Banks Of The Acheron
For Free
For Free
The Words That I Could Say
Keep Walking
Keep Walking
Start Over Again
Start Over Again
Getting Older
Getting Older
Beautiful
Beautiful
Start Over
Start Over
Memory
Memory
Things I Couldn't Say
Things I Couldn't Say
I'd Rather Be
I'd Rather Be
Who Knows Where The Time Goes
Who Knows Where The Time Goes
Stone and Sky
Stone and Sky
Back Home
Back Home
Anything You Do
Anything You Do
Don't Speak
Don't Speak
I'd Rather Be
I'd Rather Be
North And South
North And South
