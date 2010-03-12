Dark FortressFormed 1994
Dark Fortress
1994
Dark Fortress Biography (Wikipedia)
Dark Fortress is a melodic black metal band from Landshut, Germany, formed in 1994. They have released seven studio albums, a split album and a demo album.
Osiris
Dark Fortress
Osiris
Osiris
