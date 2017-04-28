Zac Brown BandFormed 2000
Zac Brown Band Biography (Wikipedia)
Zac Brown Band is an American country band based in Atlanta, Georgia. The lineup consists of Zachary Alexander "Zac" Brown (born July 31, 1978) (lead vocals, guitar), Jimmy De Martini (born August 3, 1976) (fiddle, vocals), John Driskell Hopkins (born May 3, 1971) (bass guitar, guitar, baritone guitar, banjo, ukulele, upright bass, vocals), Coy Bowles (born February 20, 1979) (guitar, keyboards), Chris Fryar (born November 22, 1970) (drums), Clay Cook (born April 20, 1978) (guitar, keyboards, mandolin, steel guitar, vocals), Matt Mangano (born May 12, 1976) (bass guitar), and Daniel de los Reyes (born July 18, 1962) (percussion).
The band has released six studio albums along with two live albums, one greatest-hits album, and two extended plays. They have also charted sixteen singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs or Country Airplay chart, of which thirteen have reached number 1: "Chicken Fried", "Toes", "Highway 20 Ride", "Free", "As She's Walking Away", "Colder Weather", "Knee Deep", "Keep Me in Mind", "Goodbye in Her Eyes", "Sweet Annie", "Homegrown", "Loving You Easy", and "Beautiful Drug". Their first Atlantic album, The Foundation, is certified triple-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, while its follow-ups, You Get What You Give and Uncaged, are certified platinum. Artists with whom they have collaborated include Alan Jackson, Jimmy Buffett, Kid Rock, Amos Lee, String Cheese Incident, Trombone Shorty, Joey + Rory, Jason Mraz, Dave Grohl, Chris Cornell, and Avicii.
Zac Brown Band Tracks
Sort by
Whiskey's Gone
From Now On
Chicken Fried
Jump Right In
Where the Boat Leaves From
Colder Weather
Loving You Easy
Castaway
The Wind
Highway 20 Ride
As She's Walking Away (feat. Alan Jackson)
Real Thing
Knee Deep (feat. Jimmy Buffett)
Chicken Fried
Quiet Your Mind
Sweet Annie
Homegrown
Let It Go
Dress Blues
Roots
Last But Not Least
