Zac Brown Band is an American country band based in Atlanta, Georgia. The lineup consists of Zachary Alexander "Zac" Brown (born July 31, 1978) (lead vocals, guitar), Jimmy De Martini (born August 3, 1976) (fiddle, vocals), John Driskell Hopkins (born May 3, 1971) (bass guitar, guitar, baritone guitar, banjo, ukulele, upright bass, vocals), Coy Bowles (born February 20, 1979) (guitar, keyboards), Chris Fryar (born November 22, 1970) (drums), Clay Cook (born April 20, 1978) (guitar, keyboards, mandolin, steel guitar, vocals), Matt Mangano (born May 12, 1976) (bass guitar), and Daniel de los Reyes (born July 18, 1962) (percussion).

The band has released six studio albums along with two live albums, one greatest-hits album, and two extended plays. They have also charted sixteen singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs or Country Airplay chart, of which thirteen have reached number 1: "Chicken Fried", "Toes", "Highway 20 Ride", "Free", "As She's Walking Away", "Colder Weather", "Knee Deep", "Keep Me in Mind", "Goodbye in Her Eyes", "Sweet Annie", "Homegrown", "Loving You Easy", and "Beautiful Drug". Their first Atlantic album, The Foundation, is certified triple-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, while its follow-ups, You Get What You Give and Uncaged, are certified platinum. Artists with whom they have collaborated include Alan Jackson, Jimmy Buffett, Kid Rock, Amos Lee, String Cheese Incident, Trombone Shorty, Joey + Rory, Jason Mraz, Dave Grohl, Chris Cornell, and Avicii.