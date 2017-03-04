The ExcitementsFormed 2010
The Excitements
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/506d3635-a4a2-4716-aaca-cf27f4a60bb7
The Excitements Tracks
Sort by
Wait A Minute
The Excitements
Wait A Minute
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wait A Minute
Last played on
Wild Dog
The Excitements
Wild Dog
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wild Dog
Last played on
Take It Back
The Excitements
Take It Back
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take It Back
Last played on
The Mojo Train
The Excitements
The Mojo Train
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Mojo Train
Last played on
I Want More
The Excitements
I Want More
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Want More
Last played on
Mojo Train
The Excitements
Mojo Train
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mojo Train
Last played on
I've Bet and I've Lost Again
The Excitements
I've Bet and I've Lost Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I've Bet and I've Lost Again
Last played on
Keep It To Yourself
The Excitements
Keep It To Yourself
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keep It To Yourself
Last played on
I've Bet And I've Lost Again (Live In Session)
The Excitements
I've Bet And I've Lost Again (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ha Ha Ha
The Excitements
Ha Ha Ha
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ha Ha Ha
Last played on
Keep Your Hands Off
The Excitements
Keep Your Hands Off
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keep Your Hands Off
Last played on
I Believe You
The Excitements
I Believe You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Believe You
Last played on
Keep Your Hands Off Me Baby
The Excitements
Keep Your Hands Off Me Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If It Wasn't For Pride
The Excitements
If It Wasn't For Pride
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Don't Love You No More
The Excitements
I Don't Love You No More
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take The Bitter With The Sweet
The Excitements
Take The Bitter With The Sweet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Excitements Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist