Girls' Generation-TTS (Hangul: 소녀시대-태티서, also known as TTS, TaeTiSeo, or Girls' Generation-TaeTiSeo) is the first sub-unit of South Korean girl group Girls' Generation, formed by SM Entertainment in 2012. It is composed of three Girls' Generation members: Taeyeon, Tiffany, and Seohyun. The group has released three EPs: Twinkle (2012), Holler (2014), and Dear Santa (2015).