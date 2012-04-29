Girls' Generation-TTSFormed 29 April 2012
Girls' Generation-TTS Biography (Wikipedia)
Girls' Generation-TTS (Hangul: 소녀시대-태티서, also known as TTS, TaeTiSeo, or Girls' Generation-TaeTiSeo) is the first sub-unit of South Korean girl group Girls' Generation, formed by SM Entertainment in 2012. It is composed of three Girls' Generation members: Taeyeon, Tiffany, and Seohyun. The group has released three EPs: Twinkle (2012), Holler (2014), and Dear Santa (2015).
