James CurnowComposer. Born 17 April 1943
James Curnow
1943-04-17
James Curnow Biography (Wikipedia)
James Curnow is a music composer for concert bands, brass bands, vocal and instrumental solos and ensembles. Curnow has also written arrangements of music pieces such as Trumpet Voluntary. He has taught at both public schools and on college and university levels.
James Curnow Tracks
Cornet Carillon
Ronald Binge
Cornet Carillon
Cornet Carillon
Toccata
Girolamo Frescobaldi
Toccata
Toccata
Faith Is The Victory
James Curnow
Faith Is The Victory
Faith Is The Victory
An Australian Christmas
William James
An Australian Christmas
An Australian Christmas
