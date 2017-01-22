The Commander-In-ChiefBorn 14 April 1989
The Commander-In-Chief
1989-04-14
The Commander-In-Chief Biography (Wikipedia)
The Commander-In-Chief (born Berit Hagen in 1989) is a Norwegian female guitarist and singer. She plays metal-pop / classical-crossover.
Thou (studio demonstration)
Thou (studio demonstration)
Thou
Thou
Let It Go
Let It Go
