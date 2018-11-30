Since its formation in 1987, the Balanescu Quartet has acquired a reputation as one of the world's leading contemporary music ensembles with a worldwide cult following. Its guiding force has been the Romanian virtuoso violinist and composer Alexander Balanescu, who has led the quartet across musical frontiers into new unchartered territory. This search to push the limits of the string quartet, has revealed an ensemble with a sensibility nearer to a band rather than a classical group, and reflects Balanescu's passionate belief in the intercommunication and fluidity between different musical fields.

From its roots as collaborators with composers such as Michael Nyman and Gavin Bryars, through projects with Lounge Lizard John Lurie, Jack de Johnette, Ornette Coleman, David Byrne, the Pet Shop Boys, Spiritualized, Kate Bush and Kraftwerk, they have developed their own unique writing and performing style setting them apart from any other string quartet. Their live performances are notable for their sheer energy and dynamism. They have played in locations as wildly contrasting as London's South Bank Centre and New York's Knitting Factory - they even opened to 10000 Pet Shop Boys fans at Wembley Arena, and are constantly looking for venues in which to present their music in a new context. They performed the current version of University Challenge's title music (since 2000) on BBC2 in the UK.