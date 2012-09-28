Obsession is an American heavy metal band formed in 1982 famous for spawning the career of singer Michael Vescera. The band first came on to the scene on the Metal Massacre 2 compilation from Metal Blade Records. After that, the band released the Ep "Marshall Law" and the albums Scarred for Life and Methods of Madness under the Enigma label. They broke up in 1989 to reform in 2004 releasing the album Carnival of Lies in 2006 with Mausoleum Records. Obsession then signed to the Ulterium - Inner Wound Record label to release the latest album "Order of Chaos" in 2012.

Obsession provided songs for the films Sleepaway Camp II, Sleepaway Camp III as well as for Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III.

The band also appears on the compilation albums Metal Blade 15th Anniversary from Metal Blade Records and Heavy Metal Machine – Pull One from Medusa Records.