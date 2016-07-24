David BraidCanadian Jazz Musician, pianist, composer, leader. Born 1975
David Braid
1975
David Braid Biography (Wikipedia)
David Braid (born 25 March 1975 in Hamilton, Ontario) is a Canadian jazz pianist and composer.
David Braid Tracks
Blue room
Over The Rainbow
Piano Sonata No. 1 - 2nd movement
David Braid Links
