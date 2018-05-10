Paul Michael Slayton (born March 11, 1981), better known by his stage name Paul Wall, is an American rapper from Houston, Texas. He has spent much of his career affiliated with Swishahouse Records, and has released several albums under the label and collaborated with numerous other rappers signed to the label. He began his career performing alongside Chamillionaire with whom he released several albums, including 2002's independently released Get Ya Mind Correct, which went on to sell over 350,000 copies despite no major label distribution. In 2005, he was signed to Atlantic Records and became successful with his major-label debut The Peoples Champ. Get Money, Stay True followed in 2007.