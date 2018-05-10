Paul WallBorn 11 March 1980
Paul Wall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1980-03-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/505cc7ac-b92c-46dd-94f2-e22b18fdcf57
Paul Wall Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Michael Slayton (born March 11, 1981), better known by his stage name Paul Wall, is an American rapper from Houston, Texas. He has spent much of his career affiliated with Swishahouse Records, and has released several albums under the label and collaborated with numerous other rappers signed to the label. He began his career performing alongside Chamillionaire with whom he released several albums, including 2002's independently released Get Ya Mind Correct, which went on to sell over 350,000 copies despite no major label distribution. In 2005, he was signed to Atlantic Records and became successful with his major-label debut The Peoples Champ. Get Money, Stay True followed in 2007.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul Wall Tracks
Sort by
Grillz
Nelly
Grillz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhgn.jpglink
Grillz
Last played on
Gettin Tho'd (feat. Kid Ink & YG)
Paul Wall
Gettin Tho'd (feat. Kid Ink & YG)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01jrn6h.jpglink
Gettin Tho'd (feat. Kid Ink & YG)
Last played on
They Don't Know
Paul Wall
They Don't Know
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
They Don't Know
Chunk Up The Duece (feat. Paul Wall & Underground Kingz)
Lil’ KeKe
Chunk Up The Duece (feat. Paul Wall & Underground Kingz)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chunk Up The Duece (feat. Paul Wall & Underground Kingz)
Sittin' Sideways
Paul Wall
Sittin' Sideways
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sittin' Sideways
Still Tippin' (feat. Paul Wall & Slim Thug)
Mike Jones
Still Tippin' (feat. Paul Wall & Slim Thug)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Still Tippin' (feat. Paul Wall & Slim Thug)
Last played on
Mike Dean
Paul Wall
Mike Dean
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mike Dean
Last played on
Still Tippin'
Mike Jones
Still Tippin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Still Tippin'
Last played on
Holla At Me (feat. Lil Wayne, Paul Wall, Fat Joe, Rick Ross & Pitbull)
DJ Khaled
Holla At Me (feat. Lil Wayne, Paul Wall, Fat Joe, Rick Ross & Pitbull)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br533.jpglink
Holla At Me (feat. Lil Wayne, Paul Wall, Fat Joe, Rick Ross & Pitbull)
Last played on
Drive Slow (feat. Paul Wall & GLC)
Kanye West
Drive Slow (feat. Paul Wall & GLC)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdy1.jpglink
Drive Slow (feat. Paul Wall & GLC)
Last played on
Still Tippin (DJ Problem Remix) (feat. Slim Thug & Paul Wall)
Mike Jones
Still Tippin (DJ Problem Remix) (feat. Slim Thug & Paul Wall)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Still Tippin (DJ Problem Remix) (feat. Slim Thug & Paul Wall)
Last played on
California (feat. Bun B, Paul Wall & T.I)
Colonel Lou
California (feat. Bun B, Paul Wall & T.I)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg00n.jpglink
California (feat. Bun B, Paul Wall & T.I)
Last played on
Gettin' Tho'd (feat. Kid Ink & YG)
Paul Wall
Gettin' Tho'd (feat. Kid Ink & YG)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01jrn6h.jpglink
Gettin' Tho'd (feat. Kid Ink & YG)
Last played on
Thod
Paul Wall
Thod
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thod
Last played on
Sitting Sideways
Paul Wall
Sitting Sideways
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sitting Sideways
Last played on
Grillz
Nelly
Grillz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhgn.jpglink
Grillz
Last played on
Pop One Of These (Feat. Too Short/Skinhead Rob/The Federation)
Paul Wall
Pop One Of These (Feat. Too Short/Skinhead Rob/The Federation)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paul Wall Links
Back to artist