Alvin “Red” TylerAmerican jazz saxophonist. Born 5 December 1925. Died 3 April 1998
Alvin “Red” Tyler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1925-12-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/505a0565-0e7d-4bab-80c4-6c86da915879
Alvin “Red” Tyler Biography (Wikipedia)
Alvin Owen "Red" Tyler (December 5, 1925 – April 3, 1998) was an American R&B and neo-bop jazz saxophonist, composer and arranger, regarded as "one of the most important figures in New Orleans R&B".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alvin “Red” Tyler Tracks
Sort by
Alvin “Red” Tyler Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist