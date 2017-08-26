Hotep Cecil BarnardBorn 7 June 1941. Died 3 November 2010
Hotep Cecil Barnard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1941-06-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/50591fba-0ef5-4cc1-abf2-9325bffaf1df
Hotep Cecil Barnard Biography (Wikipedia)
Hotep Idris Galeta (7 June 1941 – 3 November 2010) was a South African jazz pianist and educator. His legal name at birth was Cecil Galeta, but according to local custom he was more commonly known as a child and young man as Cecil Barnard, his father's first name being used instead of a last name.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hotep Cecil Barnard Tracks
Sort by
Blues For Louis Jordan
Hotep Cecil Barnard
Blues For Louis Jordan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blues For Louis Jordan
Last played on
Hard Work
John Handy
Hard Work
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hard Work
Last played on
Back to artist