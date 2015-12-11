NoamIsraeli singer and composer. Born 18 August 1962
Noam Kaniel Also known as "Noam", (Hebrew: נועם קניאל; born August 18, 1962) is an Israeli singer, musician, and composer, who has sold over 8 million records, and is known for composing or performing the theme songs of many animated series including X-Men, Goldorak, The Mysterious Cities of Gold, Heathcliff (1984 TV series), Code Lyoko, Miraculous Ladybug, Digimon Fusion, Glitter Force, and Power Rangers (2011–present).
