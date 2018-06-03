Francis Phillip Wuppermann (born; June 1, 1890 – September 18, 1949), known professionally as Frank Morgan, and also briefly billed early in his career as as Frank Wupperman and Francis Morgan, was an American character actor on radio, stage and film. He was best known for his appearances in films starting in the silent era in 1916, and then numerous sound films throughout the 1930s and 1940s. He was also a contract player at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.