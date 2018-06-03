Frank MorganTitle role in the 1939 film, The Wizard of Oz. Born 1 June 1890. Died 18 September 1949
Frank Morgan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1890-06-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5057db5d-afe9-4fc9-b0c2-60c6c90292f2
Frank Morgan Biography (Wikipedia)
Francis Phillip Wuppermann (born; June 1, 1890 – September 18, 1949), known professionally as Frank Morgan, and also briefly billed early in his career as as Frank Wupperman and Francis Morgan, was an American character actor on radio, stage and film. He was best known for his appearances in films starting in the silent era in 1916, and then numerous sound films throughout the 1930s and 1940s. He was also a contract player at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Frank Morgan Tracks
Sort by
The Man Who Broke The Bank At Monte Carlo
Frank Morgan
The Man Who Broke The Bank At Monte Carlo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Frank Morgan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist