Craig Smith (born January 31, 1947, Lewiston, Idaho - died November 14, 2007, Boston, Massachusetts) was an American conductor who is considered a seminal figure in Boston's Baroque music revival of the 1970s and 1980s. At the beginning of his career, in 1970, he founded Emmanuel Music, a widely recognized organization that continues to focus on performances of the works of Johann Sebastian Bach.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia