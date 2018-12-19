Craig SmithConductor, Founder of Emmanuel Music. Born 31 January 1947. Died 14 November 2007
Craig Smith (born January 31, 1947, Lewiston, Idaho - died November 14, 2007, Boston, Massachusetts) was an American conductor who is considered a seminal figure in Boston's Baroque music revival of the 1970s and 1980s. At the beginning of his career, in 1970, he founded Emmanuel Music, a widely recognized organization that continues to focus on performances of the works of Johann Sebastian Bach.
Deeply bowed and filled with regret (Cantata BWV.199)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Ich habe genug (Cantata No 82)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Schlummert ein, ihr matten Augen (Cantata No 82)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata no. 30 BWV.30 - Part V: Kommt, ihr angefochtnen Sünder (Come, you tempted sinners)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata no. 30 BWV.30 (Freue dich, erloste Schar): Part 1; Kommt, ihr angefocht'nen Sunder
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata BWV 82: Ich habe genug
Johann Sebastian Bach
