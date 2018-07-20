James S. LevineFilm and television composer. Born 1974
James S. Levine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1974
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/505604ee-556c-402a-b5eb-0441fd153037
James S. Levine Biography (Wikipedia)
James Scott Levine (born 1974) is a composer and member of Remote Control Productions. He has won seven BMI awards and seven ASCAP awards. His credits include the films Running with Scissors, Delta Farce, and The Weather Man, and the television shows Nip/Tuck, Glee, The Closer, Rizzoli & Isles, and American Horror Story. He has also provided additional music for films such as Madagascar, Pearl Harbor, and Something's Gotta Give.
