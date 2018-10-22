Thandii Interview

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04zh1n6.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04zh1n6.jpg

2017-04-08T19:45:00.000Z

Thandii joins Abbie in the studio to reveal more about her debut single, her musical influences and her creative process.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04zh1cf