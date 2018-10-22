Thandii
Thandii Performances & Interviews
2017-04-08 Thandii joins Abbie in the studio to reveal more about her debut single, her musical influences and her creative process.
Thandii Interview
Thandii Tracks
Another One
Thursday's Child
Alkaline (Latitude Festival)
Live At Latitude
Not Much Room
SuperWoman
Alkaline
Forgetful
Cameo
Forgettable
Hell For Leather
Hell For Leather (BBC Introducing in Kent Session, 6th May 2017)
Cameo (BBC Introducing in Kent Session, 6th May 2017)
Cameo [CLIP]
