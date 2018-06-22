Dashboard ConfessionalFormed 1999
Dashboard Confessional
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/50549203-9602-451c-b49f-ff031ba8635c
Dashboard Confessional Biography (Wikipedia)
Dashboard Confessional is an American rock band from Boca Raton, Florida, led by singer-songwriter Chris Carrabba. The name of the band is derived from the song "The Sharp Hint of New Tears" off their debut album, The Swiss Army Romance.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dashboard Confessional Tracks
Sort by
We Fight
Dashboard Confessional
We Fight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Fight
Last played on
Hopes Up (feat. Dashboard Confessional)
nothing,nowhere.
Hopes Up (feat. Dashboard Confessional)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hopes Up (feat. Dashboard Confessional)
Last played on
Hands Down
Dashboard Confessional
Hands Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hands Down
Last played on
Belle Of The Boulevard
Dashboard Confessional
Belle Of The Boulevard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
As Lovers Go
Dashboard Confessional
As Lovers Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
As Lovers Go
Last played on
Heaven Here
Dashboard Confessional
Heaven Here
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heaven Here
Last played on
Dashboard Confessional Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist