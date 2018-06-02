Willie George Hale (born August 15, 1945), often known by the name Little Beaver, is an American R&B guitarist, singer and songwriter featured on many hit records since the 1960s.

Hale was born in Forrest City, Arkansas, and acquired the nickname "Little Beaver" as a child because of his prominent teeth. He became a virtuoso guitarist at an early age. In the early 1960s, he moved to Florida and in 1969 was signed by songwriter and producer Willie Clarke to the Cat label, an offshoot of Henry Stone’s TK Records, based in Hialeah, near Miami.

As a session musician, his characteristic guitar sound was soon heard on many hit TK recordings, including Betty Wright’s “Clean Up Woman”. (However, contrary to some sources, he was not featured on George McCrae’s "Rock Your Baby", which featured Jerome Smith of KC & the Sunshine Band).

He initially recorded three singles for Frank Williams' local Saadia label and one released on Philadelphia's Phil L.A. of Soul in the late 1960s, all produced by Williams and featuring his Rocketeers band. Hale launched his TK solo career on Cat in 1972 with "Joey", produced by TK's senior producer, Steve Alaimo. His biggest hit came in 1974 with “Party Down”, which made #2 on the Billboard R&B chart. He released five albums as Little Beaver in the 1970s, a mixture of blues, soul and funk. However, he lost out commercially at the height of the disco boom. Many of his records featured other key Florida R&B musicians including Wright, pianist Benny Latimore, and organist Timmy Thomas. His 1974 album Party Down also featured, on one track, bassist Jaco Pastorius, credited as Nelson "Jocko" Padron. His recording career effectively ended in the early 1980s with his final album in 1980 and the closure of TK records due to bankruptcy a year later.