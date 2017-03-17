Chano PozoBorn 17 January 1915. Died 2 December 1948
Chano Pozo
1915-01-17
Chano Pozo Biography (Wikipedia)
Luciano Pozo González (January 7, 1915 in Havana – December 3, 1948 in New York City), known professionally as Chano Pozo was a Cuban jazz percussionist, singer, dancer, and composer. Despite only living to age 33, he played a major role in the founding of Latin jazz. He co-wrote some of Dizzy Gillespie's Latin-flavored compositions, such as "Manteca" and "Tin Tin Deo", and was the first Latin percussionist in Gillespie's band.
Chano Pozo Tracks
Cubana Bop (feat. Chano Pozo)
Dizzy Gillespie
Manteca
Dizzy Gillespie
Cubana Be (feat. Chano Pozo)
Dizzy Gillespie
