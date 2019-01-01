FaakhirBorn 20 April 1973
Faakhir
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p048cxqn.jpg
1973-04-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5049d458-42bf-43ab-b7d8-c2efcfad5d0e
Faakhir Biography (Wikipedia)
Faakhir Mehmood (Urdu: فاخر محمود) is a Pakistani singer and music composer. He started out his career in a Pakistani musical group called Awaz. However, due to conflicts of interest, the band split and they all went to become solo artists. The band Awaz also consisted of well known musician Haroon.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Faakhir Tracks
Sort by
Faakhir Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist