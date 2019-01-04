Funky 4 + 1Formed 1979. Disbanded 1983
Funky 4 + 1
1979
Funky 4 + 1 Biography (Wikipedia)
Funky 4 + 1 was an American hip hop group from The Bronx, New York. They were the first hip hop group to receive a recording deal, and the first to perform live on national television. The group was also notable for being the first to have a female MC.
Funky 4 + 1 Tracks
That's The Joint
Funky 4 + 1
That's The Joint
That's The Joint
Rappin And Rocking The House
Funky 4 + 1
Rappin And Rocking The House
Rappin And Rocking The House
