Denise LaSalle Born 16 July 1939. Died 8 January 2018
Denise LaSalle
1939-07-16
Denise LaSalle Biography (Wikipedia)
Ora Denise Allen (July 16, 1934 – January 8, 2018), known by the stage name Denise LaSalle, was an American blues, R&B and soul singer, songwriter, and record producer who, since the death of Koko Taylor, had been recognized as the "Queen of the Blues".
Her best known songs were "Trapped by a Thing Called Love" and "Down Home Blues".
Trapped by a Thing Called Love
A Love Reputation
Too Many Hungry Mouths Around The Table
The Right Track
A Man Size Job
My Toot Toot
Do Me Right
The Deeper I Get
Don't Mess With My Toot Toot
The Best Thing I Ever Had
I Get What I Want
Freedom To Express Yourself
