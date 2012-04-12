Arthur Rigby and the BaskervyllesIndie band from Leeds featuring strings and brass
Arthur Rigby and the Baskervylles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5048604a-7dfc-4044-81dd-7fd1c100b699
Tracks
Sort by
One Stormy Night
Arthur Rigby and the Baskervylles
One Stormy Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Follow
Arthur Rigby and the Baskervylles
Follow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Follow
Ode To Gog
Arthur Rigby and the Baskervylles
Ode To Gog
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ode To Gog
Dark Clouds
Arthur Rigby and the Baskervylles
Dark Clouds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dark Clouds
White Houses
Arthur Rigby and the Baskervylles
White Houses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
White Houses
Last played on
Feels Like Christmas
Arthur Rigby and the Baskervylles
Feels Like Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On My Own
Arthur Rigby and the Baskervylles
On My Own
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On My Own
Last played on
Spies
Arthur Rigby and the Baskervylles
Spies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spies
Last played on
Back to artist