Alan Bullard
Alan Bullard Biography
Alan Bullard (born 4 August 1947) is a British composer, known mainly for his choral and educational music. His compositions are regularly performed and broadcast worldwide, and they appear on a number of CDs.
Alan Bullard Tracks
This is the truth sent from above
This is the truth sent from above
Hark Hark The Lark
Hark Hark The Lark
Autumn
Autumn
Scots Nativity
Scots Nativity
New Year's Carol
New Year's Carol
