Michael RayAmerican country music singer active since early 2015
Michael Ray
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5046b0ce-4a6a-4103-8060-98ee8418aa2e
Michael Ray Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Ray Roach (born April 29, 1988) is an American country music singer and songwriter. He is signed to Warner Music Nashville, for which he has released his debut single, "Kiss You in the Morning". The song has reached No. 1 on Country Airplay. Before this single's release, Ray was mentored by John Rich of Big & Rich on the singing competition The Next: Fame Is at Your Doorstep, which he won. He and Rich co-wrote Big & Rich's 2015 single, "Run Away with You".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Michael Ray Tracks
Sort by
Kiss You In The Morning
Michael Ray
Kiss You In The Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kiss You In The Morning
Last played on
Get To You
Michael Ray
Get To You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get To You
Last played on
Think A Little Less
Michael Ray
Think A Little Less
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Think A Little Less
Last played on
Livin' It Up
Michael Ray
Livin' It Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Livin' It Up
Last played on
Real Men Love Jesus
Michael Ray
Real Men Love Jesus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Real Men Love Jesus
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist