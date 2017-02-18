Al CorleyBorn 22 May 1956
Al Corley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1956-05-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5045023e-a2c1-46ac-8108-27c6cfea48d2
Al Corley Biography (Wikipedia)
Alford "Al" Corley (born May 22, 1956) is an American actor, singer and producer. Corley is best known as the first actor to play Steven Carrington on the 1980s soap opera Dynasty.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Al Corley Tracks
Sort by
Thought I'd Ring You
Shirley Bassey
Thought I'd Ring You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04m6yhm.jpglink
Thought I'd Ring You
Last played on
Al Corley Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist