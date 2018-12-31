Lisa Lisa & Cult JamFormed 1985. Disbanded 1991
Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03f3fvx.jpg
1985
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/504456e7-65c3-4088-9e63-e2bf04fa1ed4
Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam Biography (Wikipedia)
Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam were an American band and one of the first freestyle music groups to emerge from New York City in the 1980s. The band consisted of vocalist Lisa Lisa (Velez), guitarist/bassist Alex "Spanador" Moseley, and drummer/keyboardist Mike Hughes. They were assembled and produced by Full Force, which Moseley and Hughes were also members of.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam Tracks
Sort by
Let The Beat Hit 'Em (Club/Dub Mix)
Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam
Let The Beat Hit 'Em (Club/Dub Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f3fvx.jpglink
Let The Beat Hit 'Em (Club/Dub Mix)
Last played on
I Wonder If I Take You Home
Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam
I Wonder If I Take You Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f3fvx.jpglink
I Wonder If I Take You Home
Last played on
I Wonder If I Take You Home
Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam
I Wonder If I Take You Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f3fvx.jpglink
I Wonder If I Take You Home
Last played on
Lost In Emotion
Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam
Lost In Emotion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f3fvx.jpglink
Lost In Emotion
Last played on
I Wonder If I Take You Home
Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam
I Wonder If I Take You Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f3fvx.jpglink
I Wonder If I Take You Home
Last played on
Let The Beat Hit 'Em
Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam
Let The Beat Hit 'Em
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f3fvx.jpglink
Let The Beat Hit 'Em
Last played on
Head To Toe
Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam
Head To Toe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f3fvx.jpglink
Head To Toe
Last played on
Let The Beat Hit 'Em (The Pop Radio Edit)
Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam
Let The Beat Hit 'Em (The Pop Radio Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f3fvx.jpglink
Playlists featuring Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam
Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist