Jamie Isaac born on 2 July 1994, is a London-based singer and producer, born and raised in Croydon. A former member of Libera boys' choir, he was a choir lead and a soloist, his stage name being Tom Cully. Isaac later changed this stage name to give him a fresh start. Signed to House Anxiety /Marathon Artists, Jamie's debut EP, I Will Be Cold Soon, attracted attention for its near-choral incantations, minimalist jazz tones and post-rock layering. Jamie has been praised for using the power of silence with experimental and enveloping swaggering beats and his self-aware lyrics. His second EP, Blue Break, gained recognition for its soulful, piano-led sound. Featuring Jamie in The Guardian's New Music, Michael Cragg praised "Blue Break" for "favouring space and atmosphere over production histrionics".

In the run up to the release of his debut album Couch Baby, Isaac presented the 'Loose Grip' Mixtape, a series of remixes of tracks taken from the album featuring collaborations with Rejjie Snow, King Krule under the moniker Edgar The Beatmaker, Jesse James Solomon, Jadasea, Black Mack, and Mr Malarky.