The Pipettes are a British indie pop girl group formed in 2003 in Brighton by Robert "Monster Bobby" Barry. The group has released two albums, We Are the Pipettes, and Earth vs. The Pipettes and released numerous singles to support it; the most successful being "Pull Shapes" which peaked at No. 26 in the UK Singles Chart.

The group was originally composed of Julia Clarke-Lowes, Rose Elinor Dougall and Rebecca Stephens. However, at the time of their debut album Clarke-Lowes had been replaced by Gwenno Saunders. In 2008, Dougall and Stephens also left the group. By 2010, the line-up consisted of Gwenno Saunders and her sister Ani. Their album Earth vs. The Pipettes was released on 6 October 2010 in the UK.

The female members are backed by an all-male band, The Cassettes, which at present includes Monster Bobby; the Falcone brothers, Jon and Seb; and Alex White.