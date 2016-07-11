Gama BombFormed 2002
Gama Bomb
2002
Gama Bomb Biography (Wikipedia)
Gama Bomb is a thrash metal band based in Northern Ireland. Their 2009 album Tales from the Grave in Space was one of the first albums ever released as a completely free download while signed to a record label.
Gama Bomb Tracks
Terrorscope
Gama Bomb
Terrorscope
Terrorscope
Ninja Untouchables / Untouchable Glory
Gama Bomb
Ninja Untouchables / Untouchable Glory
Backwards Bible
Gama Bomb
Backwards Bible
Backwards Bible
Slam Anthem
Gama Bomb
Slam Anthem
Slam Anthem
Last Ninja's Night
Gama Bomb
Last Ninja's Night
Last Ninja's Night
Return To Blood Castle
Gama Bomb
Return To Blood Castle
Three Witches
Gama Bomb
Three Witches
Three Witches
Upcoming Events
30
Mar
2019
Gama Bomb
Voodoo, Belfast, UK
