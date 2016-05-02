Hila PlitmannBorn 1973
Hila Plitmann
1973
Hila Plitmann Biography (Wikipedia)
Hila Plitmann (born 1973, in Jerusalem) is a Grammy winning operatic soprano specializing in the performance of new works. She is married to the composer Eric Whitacre.
Hila Plitmann Tracks
Di alte kashe (Five Yiddish Songs)
Trad, Julian Bliss, Christopher Glynn, Hila Plitmann & Hila Plitmann
Di alte kashe (Five Yiddish Songs)
Di alte kashe (Five Yiddish Songs)
Oratorio - Toward a Season of Peace (last movement- Apotheosis)
Richard Danielpour
Oratorio - Toward a Season of Peace (last movement- Apotheosis)
Oratorio - Toward a Season of Peace (last movement- Apotheosis)
Past BBC Events
Proms 2012: Prom 62: Eric Whitacre
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-29T09:29:44
29
Aug
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 62: Eric Whitacre
Royal Albert Hall
